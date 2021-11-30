THE REFORMATION ROLLS ON:

Two top ultra-Orthodox rabbis in Israel published a missive Monday evening denouncing the proposed establishment of a permanent mixed-gender plaza for non-Orthodox prayer at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, and urging their followers to act against it.





Rabbis Chaim Kanievsky, 93, and Gershon Edelstein, 98, are leaders of the Lithuanian (non-Hasidic) stream of ultra-Orthodoxy.



