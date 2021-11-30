November 30, 2021
THE REFORMATION ROLLS ON:
Top ultra-Orthodox rabbis urge against mixed-gender prayer plaza at Western Wall (Times of Israel, 11/30/21)
Two top ultra-Orthodox rabbis in Israel published a missive Monday evening denouncing the proposed establishment of a permanent mixed-gender plaza for non-Orthodox prayer at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, and urging their followers to act against it.Rabbis Chaim Kanievsky, 93, and Gershon Edelstein, 98, are leaders of the Lithuanian (non-Hasidic) stream of ultra-Orthodoxy.In an open letter, the rabbis wrote that they "vigorously protest the intention to desecrate the sanctity of the Western Wall by giving space and recognition to the destroyers of religion" who want to "uproot everything and desecrate Heaven."
