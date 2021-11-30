THE INFLATION HYSTERIA WAS FUN WHILE IT LASTED:





U.S. natural gas futures slid Tuesday to the lowest level in nearly three months as warmer-than-expected winter forecasts sent prices tumbling.





The contract for January delivery fell as much as 7% to trade at $4.51 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), a price last seen on Sept. 1. The weakness builds on Monday's drop, which saw the contract settle 11.37% lower at $4.85 per MMBtu.





Over the last two sessions, futures are down more than 17%.