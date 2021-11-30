AMAZIN' MAN:

[G]il stood out as not only one of the game's finest first basemen but also as a great American and an exemplary human being, someone who many of us were in awe of because of his spiritual strength. I often heard Dodgers players refer to Gil as a "saint."





The son of an Indiana coal miner, Gil played one game for the Dodgers in 1943 at the age of 19 before enlisting in the U.S. Marines and serving our nation in World War II. He participated valiantly in the Pacific campaign, earning a Bronze Star for his actions during the Battle of Okinawa. He returned to the Dodgers in May 1947 and played an important role in one of the game's most significant accomplishments -- the integration of Jackie Robinson into the Major Leagues.





Jackie dealt with relentless racial discrimination and unprovoked attacks from opposing teams and fans throughout his career. It was so painful to see for so long, and it would make you shudder. Gil was always there to protect Jackie as the unassuming, yet effective, peacekeeper on the field. While Jackie was the target of many on-the-field skirmishes, Gil was able to defuse many more of them. Their relationship was special. I remember a game when the Dodgers were playing the Cardinals in old Sportsman's Park in St. Louis. There was a high foul ball by the first-base stands and Gil went over to make a play, and Jackie came over to back him up. Someone threw a whiskey bottle out of the upper deck in an attempt to hit Jackie. Thankfully, the bottle landed right between the two of them. I remember Gil patting Jackie on the back as if to say, "Hey, you're not alone. I'm with you."



