November 30, 2021
NOT MUCH OXYGEN IN THAT BUBBLE, HUH?:
Fox host Lara Logan compares Fauci to Nazi doctor Mengele, and Auschwitz museum calls it 'shameful' (RON KAMPEAS, NOVEMBER 30, 2021, JTA)
"Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful," the museum's Twitter account wrote. "It is disrespectful to victims and a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline."
