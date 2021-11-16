THANKS, JOE!:

A new survey from MassMutual shows that consumers are feeling optimistic about their finances -- and are planning to spend $1,243 on average on holiday-related purchases this season. For comparison, the national median rent was $1,312 in October, according to a report from Apartment List.





The MassMutual Consumer Spending & Saving Index surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults online between Oct. 18 and Oct. 22, 2021.





The survey found that despite record-high inflation, 73% of Americans said they're feeling optimistic about their finances. Thirty-five percent said they're feeling "very optimistic" about their finances, up from 27% in July and 21% in February.