KEYSTONE KOPS:

Germany's energy regulator halted the certification process necessary before the new link from Russia can start. The suspension will allow Switzerland-based Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the pipeline owned by Gazprom PJSC, to set up a German subsidiary in an effort to meet European Union rules requiring gas producers to be legally separate from entities transporting the fuel.





The watchdog "concluded that it would only be possible to certify an operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if that operator was organized in a legal form under German law," it said in a statement on Tuesday.