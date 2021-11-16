THE TEAM OF DONALD AND BIBI...:

The attack on Karaj was just the latest in a series of suspected assaults targeting Iran's nuclear program that have heightened regional hostilities in recent months. Israel is widely believed to have carried out the sabotage, though it has not claimed responsibility.





Earlier this month, Iran said it had almost doubled its stock of enriched uranium, as it prepares to resume talks with world powers on curbing its nuclear program.





"We have more than 210 kilograms of uranium enriched to 20 percent, and we've produced 25 kilos at 60%, a level that no country apart from those with nuclear arms are able to produce," said Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi, in a report carried by the semi-official Tasnim and Fars news agencies.