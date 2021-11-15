November 15, 2021
TAX EXTERNALITIES:
Air pollution killed over 300,000 in EU in 2019 -- report (Deutsche Welle, 11/15/21)
More than half of the 307,000 premature deaths due to air pollution in the EU in 2019 could have been avoided with new air quality guidelines, according to a new report published by the European Environment Agency (EEA) on Monday.The report said that air quality -- measured by the amount of fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and ground-level ozone in the air -- had improved from 2018 to 2019. This had a positive impact on health.But new guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), published this year, could have reduced the number of premature deaths caused by air pollutants by some 178,000, or 58%.
