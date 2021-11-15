TAX EXTERNALITIES:

More than half of the 307,000 premature deaths due to air pollution in the EU in 2019 could have been avoided with new air quality guidelines, according to a new report published by the European Environment Agency (EEA) on Monday.





The report said that air quality -- measured by the amount of fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and ground-level ozone in the air -- had improved from 2018 to 2019. This had a positive impact on health.



