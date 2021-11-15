November 15, 2021
THE nEAR eNEMY:
Taliban launch operation against the Islamic State in southern Afghanistan (The New Arab, 15 November, 2021)
The Taliban have launched a crackdown on suspected Islamic State hideouts in southern Afghanistan, officials said Monday, following an increase in bloody attacks by the group in recent weeks.The operation against Islamic State-Khorasan - the local chapter of the extremist group - started around midnight in at least four districts of Kandahar province and continued through Monday morning, Taliban provincial police chief Abdul Ghafar Mohammadi told AFP."So far, four Daesh (IS) fighters have been killed and ten arrested... one of them blew himself up inside a house," he said.
