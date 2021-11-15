YEAH, BUT, THEY PROMISED US RENEWABLES...:

"They promised us flying cars!" It's the hoariest joke/lament in the tech world, shorthand for the uneven blessings of progress. Computer chips, web connections, "big data" storage and algorithms, and other tools of technology all get better, faster, and cheaper by the day. And we use them for... a zillion ways to distract ourselves, sell ads, and be spied upon or misinformed.





Meanwhile, where are the flying cars?



