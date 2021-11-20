STRUCTURE:

Black workers in Georgia who lost jobs during the pandemic were more likely than White ones to be denied unemployment benefits and suffered disproportionately when the state withdrew early from a temporary federal program.





Those conclusions, drawn from a Bloomberg News analysis of more than 2 million claims, tell a bigger story about what happened to many of America's most vulnerable workers: A historic government response pushed more than $860 billion through a system designed more for Ford and General Electric than Uber and TaskRabbit. [...]





The story of how and why some workers were left behind reveals long-running structural inequities in the U.S. For many of the almost 317,000 Black workers rejected for benefits in Georgia, the economic consequences remain all too present.