STRUCTURE:

November 20, 2021
Georgia Shows Just How Broken American Unemployment Benefits Are (Shawn Donnan, Reade Pickert and Madeline Campbell, November 19, 2021, Bloomberg)
Black workers in Georgia who lost jobs during the pandemic were more likely than White ones to be denied unemployment benefits and suffered disproportionately when the state withdrew early from a temporary federal program.Those conclusions, drawn from a Bloomberg News analysis of more than 2 million claims, tell a bigger story about what happened to many of America's most vulnerable workers: A historic government response pushed more than $860 billion through a system designed more for Ford and General Electric than Uber and TaskRabbit. [...]The story of how and why some workers were left behind reveals long-running structural inequities in the U.S. For many of the almost 317,000 Black workers rejected for benefits in Georgia, the economic consequences remain all too present.
