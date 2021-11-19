November 19, 2021
NOT EVERY RITTENHOUSE WALKS:
Neo-Nazis Who Plotted to Kill Antifa Activist Sentenced to Prison (Ben Makuch & Mack Lamoureux, November 19, 2021, Vice News)
One of the most disturbing and bizarre sagas involving an infamous American neo-Nazi terror group came to an end in a Georgia court today. Luke Austin Lane, 23, and Jacob Kaderli, 21, two members of The Base, were sentenced to six and 13 years in prison, respectively, for their role in an assassination plot against an antifascist activist and his wife.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 19, 2021 6:10 PM