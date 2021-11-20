A GOOD TIME TO RECALL THE rIGHT'S LAST MURDERER HERO:

Less than a week later, Zimmerman's wife - who had filed for divorce earlier that month - called police alleging he had threatened her and her father with a gun. During a 9-1-1 call, she said Zimmerman punched her father in the nose, grabbed an iPad out of her hand and smashed it and then threatened them both with a gun. He was not arrested over the incident.





In November 2013, he was arrested on domestic violence-related charges of aggravated assault, battery and criminal mischief after his girlfriend claimed he choked her. The case was later dropped.



