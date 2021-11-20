November 20, 2021
A GOOD TIME TO RECALL THE rIGHT'S LAST MURDERER HERO:
George Zimmerman's many, many controversies since the Trayvon Martin case (Washington Post, May. 12th, 2016)
George Zimmerman's name trended on Twitter late Wednesday night, and it will likely be filling most social newsfeeds throughout Thursday. That's the day his auction begins -- he's selling the very gun he used to kill unarmed, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin on February 26, 2012. He calls the gun an "American Firearm Icon" and wrote that proceeds will be used to "fight [Black Lives Matter] violence against Law Enforcement officers" and to "ensure the demise of Angela Correy's persecution career and Hillary Clinton's anti-firearm rhetoric," though he hasn't expounded upon how.
George Zimmerman just committed a blatant racist sex crime on Twitter (Alex Lasker, December 3, 2015, Yahoo! News)
George Zimmerman tweeted a picture of Trayvon Martin's corpse only two months ago, three years after being acquitted in the teen's shooting death. Now he's in hot water again for his social media antics, after tweeting nude photos of his girlfriend.According to Zimmerman, she cheated on him with a "dirty Muslim."
A list of George Zimmerman's controversies since the Trayvon Martin shooting (Nicole Bogart, May 12, 2016, Global News)
Less than a week later, Zimmerman's wife - who had filed for divorce earlier that month - called police alleging he had threatened her and her father with a gun. During a 9-1-1 call, she said Zimmerman punched her father in the nose, grabbed an iPad out of her hand and smashed it and then threatened them both with a gun. He was not arrested over the incident.In November 2013, he was arrested on domestic violence-related charges of aggravated assault, battery and criminal mischief after his girlfriend claimed he choked her. The case was later dropped.
Just concerned parents...But two years later he was arrested again for allegedly throwing a bottle of wine at his girlfriend; however, that case was also dropped.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 20, 2021 6:48 AM