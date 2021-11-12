ROLL THE TUMBRILS...:

Trump: "No, I thought he was well-protected, and I had heard that he was in good shape. No. Because I had heard he was in very good shape. But, but, no, I think -- "





Karl: "Because you heard those chants -- that was terrible. I mean -- "





Trump: "He could have -- well, the people were very angry."





Karl: "They were saying 'hang Mike Pence.'"





Trump: "Because it's common sense, Jon. It's common sense that you're supposed to protect.



