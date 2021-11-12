November 12, 2021

ROLL THE TUMBRILS...:

Former President Trump -- in a taped interview with Jonathan Karl of ABC News (Axios, 11/12/21)

Trump: "No, I thought he was well-protected, and I had heard that he was in good shape. No. Because I had heard he was in very good shape. But, but, no, I think -- "

Karl: "Because you heard those chants -- that was terrible. I mean -- "

Trump: "He could have -- well, the people were very angry."

Karl: "They were saying 'hang Mike Pence.'"

Trump: "Because it's common sense, Jon. It's common sense that you're supposed to protect. 

Our Jacobins.
Our Jacobins.

  

