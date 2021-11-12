CAN'T HAVE A CLASH OF CIVILIZATIONS...:





Also, political scientists point to the experience of other countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America and warn that long periods of one-person rule lead to poor official decisions and economic performance.





...when there is only one. If you sret out to destroy the PRC you'd do exactly what Xi is doing these days.



Posted by Orrin Judd at November 12, 2021 7:56 AM

