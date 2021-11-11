POOR LITTLE SNOWFLAKES:

Among both parties, fear of crime rose after 9/11. After that, fear of crime among Democrats steadily declined over the next 15 years.





But Republicans showed an entirely different response. When Barack Obama was elected president, fear of crime spiked 13 points. When Donald Trump was elected, fear of crime plummeted 18 points. Finally, when Joe Biden was elected, fear of crime once again spiked, this time by 29 points.





Needless to say, the actual amount of crime doesn't change much over the course of a single year.