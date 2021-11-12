After surveillance video emerged of him leaving a KKK note in Pool's raincoat in July, Campo retired from his position in the city, some 25 miles west of Cleveland -- which last year declared racism a public health crisis. Campo maintained it was a "joke," per CNN.





Speaking for the first time about the incident on Thursday, Pool said at a news conference that he just looked at the police chief and said in response to the note: "Are you serious?"





"What else can you say to the chief of police, who had done something so heinous and so awful to the first Black officer ever? It's not understandable," he added.





Pool also accuses Campo of wearing a "pointy Ku Klux Klan hat" he made in front of him and other employees.