ALL THAT JAZZ #62





60 years ago...on November 11 and 13, 1961...Benny Carter recorded Further Definitions, perhaps the greatest recording of his long career. Featuring old friends (Coleman Hawkins and Papa Jo Jones) and younger ones (Phil Woods and Charlie Rouse), the album shows off many facets of Benny's great talent -- composing, the signature sound of his arranging for saxophones, his skill as a lead alto player and his virtuoso soloing.



