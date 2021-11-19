THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:

The falling cost of wind and solar power significantly reduces the need for carbon capture and storage technology to tackle climate change, a new paper has argued.





CCS, which removes emissions from the atmosphere and stores them underground, has long been presented as critical to restricting global heating to 1.5C by the end of the century.





But a paper published today by Imperial College London's Grantham Institute finds that rapidly-falling costs in wind and solar energy could "erode" the value of CCS by up to 96 percent.





The authors suggest that targeted, rather than blanket, deployment of CCS is the best strategy for achieving the Paris Agreement goals.