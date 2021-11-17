NO PLACE FOR PETROPHILES TO HIDE:

Hydrogen has a key role to play in the years ahead, especially in industrial applications, according to the CEO of German power company RWE.





"When you look long term, there is no way around hydrogen," Markus Krebber, who was speaking to CNBC's Annette Weisbach, said.





In an interview broadcast Tuesday morning, Krebber claimed this was because hydrogen was "the only technology ... we currently know which is able to decarbonize those industries which cannot electrify like steel, but also some parts of the chemical industry." [...]



