A SIMPLE TEST:

Biden's arrival in the White House with a promise of a more humane approach towards migrants led to an increase in flows of undocumented foreigners fleeing poverty and violence.





But instead of the warm welcome they had hoped for, most have been turned away at the US border -- if they are not detained by the Mexican authorities along the way.





Organizers of the caravan had initially intended to go to the capital to demand refugee status that would allow them to avoid deportation.





But they announced last week that the plan had changed and they would head to the US border instead, denouncing alleged mistreatment by the Mexican security forces.





Each night the mostly Central American migrants stop somewhere along the highway and spread out their blankets, plastic sheets or cardboard wherever they can find a place to sleep.





At dawn, they pack up their few belongings and carry them on their backs or in baby strollers.





Some wear flip-flops or flimsy sandals. Others hobble along using walking sticks, their feet chafed and bandaged after walking around 500 kilometers (300 miles) since leaving the southern border city of Tapachula on October 23.





One woman lay down by the side of the road, too tired or sick to go any further.





Struggling to keep up at the back of the caravan as organizers urged her to keep going, Erlinda Lopez made a plea to the US and Mexican presidents for help.



