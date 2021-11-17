YET AT THE PIVOTAL MOMENT IN HISTORY...:

In the church where I grew up, apparently God was telling all my peers who to marry and which Bible college to attend. Hearing God was quite the obsession. Because I didn't hear God telling me things with the clarity my friends were, I felt like a religious reject. God was more silent than not. Granted, I'm sure there were times I didn't listen and other times when I should have been paying more attention. I won't be naive and deny that. Still, He just wasn't as transparent and as clear to see, hear and understand as I believed He should have been. I was plagued with questions. Why was God ignoring me? What was wrong with me? Should I pray more? [...]





I believe God can speak to us in the still, small voice in our soul, through words of wisdom from other people, through the indescribable beauty of creation and through the Bible. I believe He speaks to us through movies and even reality TV shows (He did speak through a donkey), when we're staring blankly into space paralyzed by life circumstances, daydreaming while mopping the kitchen floor, crunching numbers and bothered by a case of the Mondays, or while experiencing road rage in a traffic jam. God can speak to us whenever and wherever.





Most of us are plagued by the same questions when we feel God is silent. Why does God choose to keep mum? Why doesn't He choose to talk to us more clearly? The truth is, there just aren't any pat answers. Sometimes we're too busy with our own conversations to hear Him. Sometimes His reasons for communicating (or not) with us are as mysterious as He is. And the truth is, when we feel we hear God, sometimes we're right and, sadly, sometimes we're wrong. That's why getting wise counsel and following biblical principles are critical for guiding us to figure out what we think God is telling us.



