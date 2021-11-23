MEANWHILE, IN AMERICA...:

They meet outside of November as well, grabbing dinner and spending hours chatting. Dench's husband, Lonnie, died of COVID-19 complications last year, and moving forward, their Thanksgivings will be different. Dench told Today she's grateful for the time they all spent together and the lesson she's learned from Hinton. "It dawned on me that there doesn't have to be a generation gap to have friendships," she said. "So now I look at a lot of young people in a different light than I used to and I make it a point to talk and get to know them." Hinton, she added, "changed my life a lot, I know that."