THE FISH ROTS FROM THE SPHINCTER:

[P]osts quickly devolved into calls for further violence, with many saying they could "reference this case" to defend violent acts. Using slurs for antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement, one poster on Patriots.win said that those two groups "gotta be s[*****]ing. We have permission to defend ourselves now." Another poster responded: "We don't need f[****]ing permission and never did. But now, it's legal precedent." (It should be noted that posters on anonymous message boards are not known for their legal expertise.)





Many posters on the extreme right also called for Rittenhouse to sue media companies whose coverage of the trial they deemed unfair or defamatory, citing Nicholas Sandmann, another conservative teenage martyr, whose family sued The Washington Post over coverage of a viral video in which Sandmann, who was attending a March for Life rally, encountered Omaha tribe elder Nathan Phillips in 2019. The Post settled with the Sandmann family, and many posters said Rittenhouse should seek similar lawsuits. [...]





Meanwhile, Republican politicians have praised the verdict and Rittenhouse. Former President Donald Trump called into Fox News Friday evening to say he thought that Rittenhouse was "brave" for testifying and that the verdict was a "great decision"; Trump also asserted that the case was baseless to begin with -- a common refrain on the far right. Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, and Madison Cawthorn all seemed to offer Rittenhouse internships. (No word on whether they're paid or unpaid.) Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the state where the shootings took place, tweeted that justice had been served, and Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky tweeted a video of the verdict being read with the caption: "There is hope for this country."





Rittenhouse's evolution into a right-wing martyr is a product of the highly politicized nature of his case and the circumstances surrounding the shootings. The case weaved together multiple issues over which there is stark partisan division, including gun rights and protests over police brutality. But it's also a part of a long history on the far right of raising certain figures to holy status, as I've previously reported.



