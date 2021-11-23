November 23, 2021
SKIMMING THE TRUMPIST CREAM:
About those NYPD cops who DeSantis praised for coming to Florida: There are issues (ELISE ELDER, NOVEMBER 22, 2021, Miami Herald)
New details are emerging about the newest dozen police officers lauded by Gov. Ron DeSantis for moving to Central Florida from New York City to escape what the governor described as low morale and a lack of support from Democratic politicians there.The new hires include one previously fired as a Walmart security guard, one with only three years of experience who demanded more than double his salary and others with mysterious gaps in their résumés.One said he mistakenly checked a box on his employment application indicating he illegally used marijuana recently -- then said he actually never did.Two failed to disclose on their Lakeland applications they had been disciplined over minor matters by the NYPD.Another worked on the NYPD's notorious anti-crime units. Plainclothes officers in unmarked cars in those units targeted violent crime with car stops and frisks in minority neighborhoods and were involved in controversial shootings of civilians.The police commissioner there disbanded the teams and reassigned those officers last year after high-profile incidents.In one incident, the newly hired officer in Lakeland was among eight NYPD plainclothes officers accused in a federal lawsuit of handcuffing and brutally beating a man in January 2015. The city paid $178,000 to settle the case. The man was left with four broken bones in his face, a dislocated shoulder and cuts and bruises -- as the city dropped minor marijuana charges against him six weeks after the beating, the lawsuit said.
Gee, they seemed so likely to be the best of the best....
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 23, 2021 12:00 AM