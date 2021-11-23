SKIMMING THE TRUMPIST CREAM:

New details are emerging about the newest dozen police officers lauded by Gov. Ron DeSantis for moving to Central Florida from New York City to escape what the governor described as low morale and a lack of support from Democratic politicians there.





The new hires include one previously fired as a Walmart security guard, one with only three years of experience who demanded more than double his salary and others with mysterious gaps in their résumés.





One said he mistakenly checked a box on his employment application indicating he illegally used marijuana recently -- then said he actually never did.





Two failed to disclose on their Lakeland applications they had been disciplined over minor matters by the NYPD.





Another worked on the NYPD's notorious anti-crime units. Plainclothes officers in unmarked cars in those units targeted violent crime with car stops and frisks in minority neighborhoods and were involved in controversial shootings of civilians.





The police commissioner there disbanded the teams and reassigned those officers last year after high-profile incidents.



