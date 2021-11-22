IT'S WHAT THE ANTI-VAXXERS ARE:





Fabio Meroni, a councilor from Lissone in the northern Lombardia region, posted the remarks over the weekend about lifetime senator and survivor Liliana Segre, 91, who has publicly supported the country's vaccination campaign.





The number was tattooed onto her skin at the Auschwitz concentration camp when she was a young teenager.





"All that was missing [in the debate about vaccines] was her... 75190," Meroni wrote in a Facebook post attacking Segre for recently saying that vaccination is the only way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.



