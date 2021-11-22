November 22, 2021
THIS IS LEGAL IN FLORIDA NOW:
5 Dead, 40 Injured After SUV Speeds Into Christmas Parade (SCOTT BAUER and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, November 22, 2021, AP)
A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others.One video showed a woman screaming, "Oh my God!" repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday. A father talked of going "from one crumpled body to the other" in search of his daughter. Members of a "Dancing Grannies" club were among those hit.The city of Waukesha posted on its social media accounts late Sunday that it could confirm at least five died and more than 40 were injured, while noting that it was still collecting information. The city's statement also noted that many people took themselves to hospitals. The city did not release any additional information about those who died.
You get what you normalize.
