November 22, 2021

IT'S NEARLY REQUIRED TO GET THE ENDORSEMENT:

Pa. Senate candidate Sean Parnell has lost his custody battle after abuse claims by his estranged wife (Jonathan Tamari, 11/22/21, Philadelphia Inquirer)

Senate candidate Sean Parnell has lost his battle for custody of his three children after his estranged wife accused him of physical and verbal abuse, a ruling likely to deal a devastating setback to his campaign. [...]

Parnell had been a leading GOP contender, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the race to succeed Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

