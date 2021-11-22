November 22, 2021
IT'S NEARLY REQUIRED TO GET THE ENDORSEMENT:
Pa. Senate candidate Sean Parnell has lost his custody battle after abuse claims by his estranged wife (Jonathan Tamari, 11/22/21, Philadelphia Inquirer)
Senate candidate Sean Parnell has lost his battle for custody of his three children after his estranged wife accused him of physical and verbal abuse, a ruling likely to deal a devastating setback to his campaign. [...]Parnell had been a leading GOP contender, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the race to succeed Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 22, 2021 2:11 PM