November 30, 2021
IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:
'Living Ink' Made From E. Coli Could One Day Be Used in Cancer Treatments or Self-Healing Buildings (Rasha Aridi, November 30, 2021, Smithsonian)
It seems like scientists and innovators are able to 3-D print just about anything--bridges, schools and even prized cuts of Wagyu beef. Now, a team of researchers introduced a new printing material: an entirely living ink made of microbes, which they hope can be used to improve building materials, human health and the environment, reports Sabrina Imbler for the New York Times. [...]Though the ink is in the very beginning stages of its development, researchers are hopeful about its future. They are currently trying to scale up the printable structures from the small shapes they have now to sturdier designs. If it works, the microbial ink could become a greener and more renewable construction material, ultimately leading to the possibility of self-healing buildings, per the Times. Plus, this research can be used to fashion new medical devices for cancer treatments or to clean up toxins in the environment.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 30, 2021 6:51 PM
« ONLY THE GRANTS PRETEND THAT THERE ARE DIFFERENT SPECIES OF FINCHES: | Main | ...AND CHEAPER...: »