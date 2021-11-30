November 30, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:VIDEO: The 'Godfather of Wind' Is Building a Floating Energy Revolution: Danish inventor Henrik Stiesdal has come out of retirement to lead the way on a potentially game-changing turbine. (Tom Gibson and David Rovella, November 30, 2021, Bloomberg)
On this episode of The Spark, we speak with Henrik Stiesdal, a Danish inventor and founder of Stiesdal A/S. Referred to in some circles as the "godfather of wind," he's come out of retirement to help lead the way in building a potentially game-changing wind turbine.
