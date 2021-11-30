November 30, 2021
ONLY THE GRANTS PRETEND THAT THERE ARE DIFFERENT SPECIES OF FINCHES:
How Do You Tell a Neanderthal From a Denisovan? (Joshua Rapp Learn, Nov 30, 2021, Discover)
Neanderthals and Denisovans are some of the nearest ancestors to modern humans. These hominins were so similar to us that they even interbred with humans for thousands of years when the three overlapped in time and space in certain areas. Many people today still carry important genetic material from these cousins of ours -- meaning that, in a sense, they never completely went extinct.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 30, 2021 6:41 PM