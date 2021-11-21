November 21, 2021
THANKS, W:
Sudan's military agrees to reinstate ousted PM after deal (The New Arab, 21 November, 2021)
Sudan's General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok have reached a deal for his return and the release of civilian leaders detained since a military coup, mediators said Sunday.Burhan on October 25 declared a state of emergency and ousted the government in a move that upended a two-year transition to civilian rule, drew international condemnation and punitive measures, and provoked large protests."A political agreement has been reached between General Burhan, Abdalla Hamdok, political forces and civil society organisations for Hamdok's return to his position, and the release of political detainees," senior Sudanese mediator Fadlallah Burma, acting head of the Umma party, told AFP.
Self-determination is the base-line expectation in the region now. That's what the Abraham Accords conspire against.
Now they need to hold free and fair elections.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 21, 2021 12:00 AM