November 26, 2021
FROM PULLING STRINGS TO DANCING TO OUR TUNE:
Putin Pushes Confrontation With NATO as Hardliners Prevail (Ilya Arkhipov, Henry Meyer, and Irina Reznik, November 26, 2021, Bloomberg)
Those close to the Kremlin say the Russian president doesn't want to start another war in Ukraine. Still, he must show he's ready to fight if necessary in order to stop what he sees as an existential security threat: the creeping expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in a country that for centuries had been part of Russia.
All that kompromat and no Donald to use it on. Sucker.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 26, 2021 6:36 PM