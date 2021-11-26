THE TRUMPBOTS EXIST TO AMUSE US:

Despite months of promising to file an explosive lawsuit that would "pull down" the 2020 presidential election results and reinstate Donald Trump to the White House, pillow-monger Mike Lindell has instead turned his election-fraud-athon into a four-day sales promotion.





"I want to show you guys some Black Friday specials that we're doing with MyPillow," Lindell said Friday morning, rattling off sales for pillows and sheets. "That's the lowest price in history."





He then went off on a long explanation of why his sheets were made overseas from Egyptian cotton rather than U.S.-grown cotton, with "Save up to 66% off over 110 products" displayed on-screen below him.