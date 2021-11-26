November 26, 2021
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:
Redo of a Famous Experiment on the Origins of Life Reveals Critical Detail Missed for Decades (Sarah Vitak, November 26, 2021, Scientific American)
The question of how life came to be has captivated humans for millennia. The prevailing theory now is that on a highly volatile early earth lightning struck mineral rich waters. And that the energy from lighting strikes turned those minerals into the building blocks of life: organic compounds like amino acids. Something we often refer to as the "primordial soup."The wide acceptance of this theory is in large part due to the very famous Miller-Urey experiment. You surely encountered this in a science textbook at some point--but to refresh your memory: in 1952 Stanley Miller and Harold Urey simulated the conditions of early earth by sealing water, methane, ammonia, and hydrogen in a glass flask. Then they applied electrical sparks to the mixture. Miraculously, amino acids came into existence amid the roiling mixture. It was a big deal.But recently a team of researchers realized that--much like that first primordial soup sitting in a bowl of Earth--the experiment's container played an underappreciated role. That perhaps it was also critical to the creation of organic building blocks inside their laboratory life soup.
