November 12, 2021
SAY WHAT, WILBUR?:
Walmart route in NW Arkansas goes driverless (Joann Muller, 11/08/21, Axios)
The country's first driverless trucks are operating on roads in Bentonville. They are shuttling merchandise for Walmart from a warehouse to a Neighborhood Market.What's new: Walmart and its self-driving technology partner, Gatik, said today they had pulled the human safety driver from autonomous delivery trucks on a 7-mile route in the retailer's hometown -- an industry first, writes Axios' Joann Muller.
