November 30, 2021
CRT-ANITY:
Why Bad Things Happen to People, According to 6,500 Americans (JEREMY WEBER, NOVEMBER 23, 2021, Christianity Today)
Amid the pandemic and its 5.2 million reported deaths, the Pew Research Center surveyed 6,485 American adults--including 1,421 evangelicals--in September 2021 about how they philosophically "make sense of suffering and bad things happening to people."The most common explanation: It happens."Americans largely blame random chance--along with people's own actions and the way society is structured--for human suffering, while relatively few believers blame God or voice doubts about the existence of God for this reason," concluded Pew researchers in a new study released today. [...]Among the survey's main findings:7 in 10 American adults agree that suffering is "mostly a consequence of people's own actions." Yet also 7 in 10 agree that suffering is "mostly a result of the way society is structured."8 in 10 are believers--either in "God as described in the Bible" (58%) or in "a higher power or spiritual force" (32%)--yet say most suffering "comes from the actions of people, not from God."7 in 10 believe human beings are "free to act in ways that go against the plans of God or a higher power."5 in 10 believe God allows suffering because it is "part of a larger plan."4 in 10 believe Satan is responsible for most of the world's suffering.Less than 2 in 10 say they have doubted God's omnipotence, goodness, or existence because of suffering.
