IT IS, AFTER ALL, WHAT THE rIGHT BELIEVES IN:

The Onion called it with their headline: "Kyle Rittenhouse Sentenced to 45 Years of CPAC Appearances," published just after Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges, including homicide, stemming from when he shot and killed two people and injured a third during a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.





Mere hours after the jury announced the not guilty verdicts and The Onion published its not-so-satirical headline, Fox News announced that Tucker Carlson landed an exclusive interview with Rittenhouse, which will almost certainly cement the teen's place in right-wing culture as a conservative darling and future pundit.