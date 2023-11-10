WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

They're called the FLAMINGO simulations (Full-hydro Large-scale structure simulations with All-sky Mapping for the Interpretation of Next Generation Observations), run on a supercomputer at the DiRAC facility in the UK.





These simulations are intense. They're designed to calculate the evolution of all the known components of the Universe.





That means normal matter: the stars; the galaxies; all the stuff we could touch (it might kill us, but we could); dark matter - the mysterious mass creating weird extra gravity; and dark energy - the mysterious power accelerating the expansion of the Universe.





The largest of these simulations has 300 billion particles with the mass of the small galaxy, in a cubic volume of space with edges of 10 billion light-years.