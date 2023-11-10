November 10, 2023
A LITTLE PAIN NEVER HURT ANYBODY:
Understanding That Chronic Back Pain Originates From Within The Brain Could Lead To Quicker Recovery, A New Study Finds (Yoni Ashar, University of Colorado Nov 4, 2023, Discover)
Most people with chronic back pain naturally think their pain is caused by injuries or other problems in the body such as arthritis or bulging disks. But our research team has found that thinking about the root cause of pain as a process that's occurring in the brain can help promote recovery. That is a key finding of a study my colleagues and I recently published in JAMA Network Open, a monthly open-access medical journal.
It's all in your head.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 10, 2023 12:00 AM