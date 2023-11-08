MORE THAN A FEELING:

I suppose the most common idea in modern times is that the arts are about self-expression, an idea that can be traced to a certain side of Romanticism and, especially, to the expressionist aesthetic at the turn of the 20th century. Far be it from me to disparage this conception of art, just so long as we understand "self" in a full and deep sense as an individual's unique perceptions of universal truth and beauty and not merely in the sense of transient, random, or self-centered feelings. I would not deny that one of the legitimate purposes of art is to make evident the artist's point of view toward reality and life.



