FORCING THE CONTRADICTIONS:

The terrorist organization Hamas is winning the information war. One month after Hamas' complex terrorist attack on Israeli civilians, killing 1,400 people and kidnapping 241 hostages, the media narrative has shifted to the plight of the Palestinians in Gaza. The bombing attacks that have killed Gazans, especially children, have become the story of the war, while the victims of Oct. 7 are fading from media view. This narrative has caused many world leaders, from the U.N. secretary general to Pope Francis, to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. This action would almost certainly benefit Hamas and harm Israel, but the country may have no choice but to bow to public opinion and do it anyway. [...]





With the ground war in Gaza now in its second week, Israel's most important ally, the U.S., appears to be wavering in its support for Israel's strategy. According to the Brookings Institution, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza are shifting public opinion in the U.S., though in October Americans demonstrated strong support for Israel. Civilian casualties are causing more U.S. leaders, including prominent members of Congress, to call for a cease-fire.



