IF YOU BELIEVE IN EVIL...:

In one pivotal scene, Fr. Damien Karras (Jason Miller) and Fr. Lankester Merrin (Max von Sydow), the two exorcists, are exhausted. The demon is wearing them down, exposing their weaknesses. The priests exit the possessed child's bedroom and sit on the hallway staircase, their black vestments contrasting the eerie blues and whites of the home. Fr. Karras asks the older priest why the demon would possess and punish a young girl. Fr. Merrin responds: "I think the point is to make us despair. To see ourselves as animal and ugly. To make us reject the possibility that God could love us." For all of its violence and vulgarities, The Exorcist is a film about exactly that: the possibility that God could love us.