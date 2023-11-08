November 8, 2023
...AND CHEAPER...:
New fuel made from scrap aluminium delivers twice the energy of diesel (Nicole Dominikowski, 11/03/23, Notebook check)
One cubic metre of sustainable fuel contains double the energy of the equivalent volume of diesel. Valuable resources should be converted into energy sources, rather than wasted through recycling. Despite aluminium being one of the most frequently recycled materials, around 15 million tonnes of aluminium waste are shipped inefficiently across the globe each year, leading to significant energy waste and high CO₂ emissions.The new process of the start-up produces hydrogen, which can then be oxidised to yield 8.6 MWh per tonne of aluminium. The resulting waste product is aluminium hydroxide, which has versatile applications in pharmaceuticals, cement, fire extinguishing agents and in particular, as the main raw material for the aluminium industry.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 8, 2023 12:00 AM