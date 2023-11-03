CORPORATIONS ARE NOT MEN...:

November 3, 2023
Hawley sparks McConnell battle over push to gut Citizens United ruling (AL WEAVER, 11/02/23, The Hill)
"He doesn't like my bill," Hawley said. "As an originalist, there is no original meaning giving corporations the right to make political contributions, and it's warping our politics. It is giving them incredible power, and I just think it's a big mistake."
..they have only such rights as are granted them by the legislature. Bar all organizations.
