November 3, 2023
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Son burn: Donald Trump Jr. learns on the stand that AG wants even more fraud penalties thanks to his $60M golf-course sale (Laura Italiano Nov 2, 2023, Insider)
New York officials want even higher penalties from Donald Trump than the $250 million they've already said they're seeking, as was disclosed during testimony Thursday by Donald Trump Jr.The former president's namesake son was just wrapping the final hour of his testimony in the New York civil fraud trial when the financial bombshell fell: Donald Trump could now face millions more in penalties.
