October 8, 2023
YOU'VE GOT MAIL:
Democracy Awakening review: Heather Cox Richardson's necessary US history (Charles Kaiser, 8 Oct 2023, The Guardian)
In a media landscape so polluted by politicians addicted to cheap thrills (Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Orange Monster) and the pundits addicted to them (Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Steve Bannon), the success of Heather Cox Richardson is much more than a blast of fresh air. It's a bona fide miracle.The Boston College history professor started writing her newsletter, Letters from an American, almost four years ago. Today her daily dose of common sense about the day's news, wrapped in an elegant package of American history, has a remarkable 1.2 million subscribers, making her the most popular writer on Substack. Not since Edward P Morgan captivated the liberal elite with his nightly 15-minute broadcasts in the 1960s has one pundit been so important to so many progressive Americans at once.In the age of social media, Richardson's success is counterintuitive. When she was profiled by Ben Smith in the New York Times a couple of years ago, Smith confessed he was so addicted to Twitter he rarely found the time to open her "rich summaries" of the news. When he told Bill Moyers, one of Richardson's earliest promoters, the same thing, the great commentator explained: "You live in a world of thunderstorms, and she watches the waves come in."
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 8, 2023 12:00 AM
« A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELF A NATION ARE ONE: | Main | THE DESERVEDLY HIGH COST OF RACIST PANDERING: »