October 8, 2023
A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELF A NATION ARE ONE:
The Battle Over Taiwan (John West, 10/08/23, The Globalist)
Taiwanese public opinion has shifted such that a majority of the population sees themselves as having a Taiwanese identity, rather than Chinese. A majority would also prefer to maintain the political status quo, rather than unifying with China.Taiwan's democratization, which began in 1987, provides a stark contrast to the authoritarianism and repression in China.
