October 8, 2023

A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELF A NATION ARE ONE:

The Battle Over Taiwan (John West, 10/08/23, The Globalist)

Taiwanese public opinion has shifted such that a majority of the population sees themselves as having a Taiwanese identity, rather than Chinese. A majority would also prefer to maintain the political status quo, rather than unifying with China.

Taiwan's democratization, which began in 1987, provides a stark contrast to the authoritarianism and repression in China.

Posted by at October 8, 2023 12:00 AM

  

« THE CONSERVATISM OF THE REVOLUTION: | Main | YOU'VE GOT MAIL: »