WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

In 2022, Vopson and his colleague Serban Lepadatu, a physicist at the University of Central Lancashire, introduced a proposed new law of physics called the second law of infodynamics. The name plays on the second law of thermodynamics, a major rule in physics that is based on the concept of entropy, which is the measure of the disorder of a system. The second law of thermodynamics establishes that entropy of the universe either remains constant, or increases, but never decreases, over time. Vopson and Lepadatu found, to their surprise, that the second law of infodynamics is the exact opposite: Entropy in information systems either remains constant, or decreases over time.





Now, Vopson has built on this discovery by applying the second law of infodynamics to a wide variety of information systems, including digital information, genetic information, atomic physics, mathematical symmetries, and cosmology. The results "provide scientific evidence that appears to underpin the simulated universe hypothesis," according to a new study by Vopson in the peer-reviewed journal AIP Physics.