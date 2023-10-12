October 12, 2023
HIS LIPS WERRE MOVING...:
Trump Deceived Deutsche Bank, Former Exec Testifies (Russ Choma, 10/12/23, MoJo)
A former Deutsche Bank executive testified this week that the German financial behemoth only agreed to make massive loans to Donald Trump because of Trump's vast personal fortune. The problem? The bank apparently thought, based at least partly on financial statements provided by Trump, that he was far wealthier than he really was.
